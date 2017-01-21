Remembering Errol Barrow – Father of Independence

1920 – 1987

One Response to Remembering Errol Barrow – Father of Independence

  1. Jennifer January 21, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Dear Barbados Today, you are telling me that this is one of our founding fathers, and so called freedom fighters and all you can find to put up is a short clip of EWB cooning. Why do our current leaders keep up the bank holidays of our oppressors holidays such as Xmas, Easter, new years etc on the Monday when they fall on the Saturday? And this prestigious leader is being denied it. This show what a set of out of touch comatose people we truly are, having our pants in a twist. I guess the jock straps are pulling tight.

