Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur speaks out on the economy and politics

Added by Video Editor on March 4, 2017.
Saved under
Pin It

Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur speaks out on the economy and politics – FULL INTERVIEW with Barbados TODAY’s Kaymar Jordan.

One Response to Former Prime Minister Owen Arthur speaks out on the economy and politics

  1. sticks and stones March 4, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    why would no reporter ask him if he believes that some of the debt problem are an extension of his policies when he was PM/MOF

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *