BARBADOS TODAY MORNING UPDATE – January 30, 2017
Government senator Verla Depeiza says the Freundel Stuart administration has taken steps to protect workers’ rights.
Families in Barbados and St Vincent mourn the deaths of four young people in an early morning accident. The details of these and other stories in the Barbados TODAY morning news.
Verla – Oh dear, talk about being stuck in the corn beef can. Talk about having your conscience seared with a HOT IRON.
Mr Education minister A gift BLINDETH the WISE and PERVERTETH the words of the RIGHTEOUS. We were once a NATION receiving gifts of fine GOLD and SILVER now we getting scraps.