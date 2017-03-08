BARBADOS TODAY EVENING UPDATE – March 8, 2017

Added by Video Editor on March 8, 2017.
Saved under
The Hotel Association gives the controversial Hyatt the thumbs up.
Prime Minister Stuart is a disturbed man.
Local women leaders make a case for greater women’s equality…see more in our Evening Update

One Response to BARBADOS TODAY EVENING UPDATE – March 8, 2017

  1. Ernesta Catlyn March 8, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Prime Minister Stuart is a disturbed man – that’s obvious.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *