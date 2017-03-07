BARBADOS TODAY EVENING UPDATE – March 7, 2017
The Barbados Investors and Policyholders Alliance delighted that money is allotted for payout this year.
Government projects $70 million deficit reduction for new fiscal year.
The Minister of Housing and Lands would not apologize for selling housing lots to make profits…see more in our Evening Update
The Barbados Labour Party is calling the home phones of Bajans begging them to join them in their March.
Desperation, Desperation!!!!!
Mia afraid only 200 people will turn up again for her march.