BARBADOS TODAY EVENING UPDATE – February 23, 2017
The Appeals Court clears way for Central Bank Governor to be fired.
Economic expert warns Barbados against seeking IMF bail out.
Ruling DLP comes out swinging against planned Opposition mass protest…see more in our Evening Update
This DLP knows anything about democrracy or civil disobedience? This administration should be more than glad that bajans are docile and scared to be arrested for their right to protest. Do they know that the Clan have the same rights to march as anyone else in US as long as it is peaceful. If bajans would hit the streets in numbers when these politicians bring all kind of hardship on them, they would think twice before the implement them,eg. the Solid Waste Tax and then say they will discontinue it.