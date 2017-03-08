BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – March 8, 2017

Added by Video Editor on March 8, 2017.
Barbados gets $10 million worth of educational materials from China.
A call for greater equality for women…see more in our Afternoon Update

One Response to BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – March 8, 2017

  1. Tony Webster March 8, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Amazing they can pack all of those gifts, into a one gigiantic Greek (sorry, Chinese) horse. Perfect timing too.

    Reply

