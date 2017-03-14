BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – March 14, 2017
Deep concern of more pain for Barbadians if Government applies VAT law on zero-rated medicines.
The island’s beleaguered foreign reserves in for a major boost.
The Opposition Leader describes Government’s Estimates as the poorest ever…see more in our Morning Update
Barbadians are already being killed with taxes and cannot afford to pay any more especially if they do not get increases in salaries and wages. Higher taxes will not solve our economic situation.
Enough is enough