BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – January 6, 2016
Scores of teachers meet to discuss challenges facing them.
The Ministry of Education holding talks with teachers’ unions.
Anti-drug stakeholders consult over a new five-year National Plan…see more in our Afternoon Update
My advise to Mary Redman is to encourage the teachers at Combermere to stop staying home and teach the children; focus on getting better results. Too many of them continue to get poor CxC results year after year. Stop the confrontation and teach. Mr.Morris does not like to teach …he spends little time in some classrooms and clearly does not enjoy teaching at Combermere. He should go home and prepare his usual sermons on same sex marriages. The MOE said that the teachers were already updated at the end of the school terms yet Mary Redman is trying to make us believe that teachers are in the dark. It is time that she too work for her money and spend more time in the classroom. The union is making a mountain out of a molehill. There was a simple problem at The school. Where is the evidence that people are sick because of the environment?