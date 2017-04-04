BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – April 4, 2017

Police continue to probe death of baby boy.
The multi-million-dollar restoration of Queen’s Park buildings on track for Carifesta…see more in our Afternoon Update

  1. Tony Webster April 4, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Why do I NOT feel proud, when we begged the Chinese to build the gymnasium? Why did I again feel uneasy, when their repaired the A/c, the floor, and the display screens etc, done 10/15 years back? Why do I AGAIN feel humiliated, that we are back, again, begging then to fix things that we ought to be able to manage responsibly?

    When they install things at the B.D.F, are we going to have Chinese technicians crawling all over the base? When the Chinese, as publicly announced, have built us a new, fully-equipped,G.A.I.A. control tower , are we going to be assured of its integrity, and our control and security over all that tech stuff/ airspace security? When it misbehaves, where we going to get parts and technicians to fix it? China, again?

    Smart moves….not by us, but by someone.

