BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – April 4, 2017
Police continue to probe death of baby boy.
The multi-million-dollar restoration of Queen’s Park buildings on track for Carifesta…see more in our Afternoon Update
Our mission is to keep you informed. Do you have news, know of an event or a personality deserving of coverage? Contact us today! Nothing or no one is too big or too small for us at Barbados Today to highlight. You can also take your own good quality photographs of community events and drop us a note with the details.
Mr Peter Harris
Chairman
Ms Kaymar Jordan
Chief Executive Officer & Editor-in-Chief
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mrs Sandy Deane
Editorial Coordinator
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mr Wade Gibbons
Sports Coordinator
Tel:(246) 417- 1000
Mr David Williams
Advertising / Sales Manager
Tel:(246) 417- 1005
Mr Henry Richards
Creative / Technical Manager
Tel:(246) 417- 1032
Why do I NOT feel proud, when we begged the Chinese to build the gymnasium? Why did I again feel uneasy, when their repaired the A/c, the floor, and the display screens etc, done 10/15 years back? Why do I AGAIN feel humiliated, that we are back, again, begging then to fix things that we ought to be able to manage responsibly?
When they install things at the B.D.F, are we going to have Chinese technicians crawling all over the base? When the Chinese, as publicly announced, have built us a new, fully-equipped,G.A.I.A. control tower , are we going to be assured of its integrity, and our control and security over all that tech stuff/ airspace security? When it misbehaves, where we going to get parts and technicians to fix it? China, again?
Smart moves….not by us, but by someone.