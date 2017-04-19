BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – April 19 2017
A St Michael businessman dies suddenly on the job. Sandals doubling staff to well over 1,000 by year end.
The organization representing taxi operators worried about implications of planned introduction of water taxis…see more in our Afternoon Update
In spite of continuing vilification by the wicked Barbados Labour Party and their operatives, Sandals Hotels are pressing on. Much to the benefit of themselves and the country Barbados,
Well done Sandals!!!