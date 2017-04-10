BARBADOS TODAY AFTERNOON UPDATE – April 10, 2017
Authorities out to get employers who continue to sexually harass workers.
The Social Care Minister launches attack on local media.
The Opposition BLP accuses St Lucy MP of neglecting constituents…see more in our Afternoon Update
It is truly amazing how the news media in Barbados are cheer leaders for the Barbados Labour Party.
This is the same news media who were censored by the same Barbados Labour Party when they formed the Govt.. Nothing that would show the BLP Govt. in a bad light was frowned on the BLP Govt. The news media had to submit their stories to be vetted before they could be published. There was an agreement between the media and the Govt. of the time where the news media had to share they stories with Govt. Ask Reudon Eversley. CBC evening news had to be sent to a particular Min. of State long before it could be broadcasted. What they didn’t like in it had to be deleted.
None of this they have to do under a DLP Govt.
Now this is the same news media who is cheer leading for the BLP. Ask Kaymar Jordan why she was fired from the Nation newspaper?
Talk about Stockholm syndrome.