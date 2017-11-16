Vincentian national held with drugs, fined $15,000

Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Vincentian national for a number of drug related offences which were committed at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday, November 15

Akil Xavin Jovanni John, 25, has been charged unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation.

John was interviewed by members of the Drug Squad shortly after his arrival on the island and then referred to customs. During a search of his luggage, 20 packages containing cannabis were found.

He appeared before Magistrate Elwood Watts in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today where he pleaded guilty to the offences. He was fined $15,000 forthwith or two years in prison for the offence of importation of cannabis; and was convicted reprimanded and discharged for the other offences.