St Michael teams advance
A double strike by Shanniel Marshall propelled St Michael West to a 3-1 win over St Lucy, as action in the Round of 16 of the David Thompson Memorial Constituency Councils Football Classic continued at Passage Road, St Michael last night.
Marshall scored in the 5th and 69th minutes while teammate Stephen Carrington added the third in the 85th minute. St Lucy had earlier pulled a goal back when Kemar Chase converted a 41st-minute penalty.
Joining St Michael West in the quarterfinals are St Michael South who defeated St James South 3-0. Decarlo Jemmott, Kyle Gibson and Shaquille Boyce scored in the 70th, 85th and 93rd minutes respectively.
The action continues tomorrow at Eden Lodge with Christ Church East Central taking on Christ Church West at 6 p.m. and
St Michael North battling against St Michael South Central at 8 p.m. On Saturday at Belleplaine, St John come up against St George South at 6 p.m., while St Andrew play St Michael South East at 8 p.m.