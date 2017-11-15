Workmans Primary gets a facelift

Students at Workmans Primary School in St George are enjoying improved amenities, thanks to the financial support of Sagicor General Insurance (SGI).

SGI staffers recently joined with teachers to repaint the bathrooms, as part of an ongoing enhancement project at the Government-run learning institution.

SGI Assistant Vice President of Marketing Roger Spencer explained that the school was adopted by the company last year.

Under a Sagicor group initiative, he said they have been partnering with staff and parents for the benefit of the students.

“We at Sagicor General are very proud to have adopted Workmans Primary. Over the past year we have worked with the school on several projects and we are committed to improving the lives of students and teachers at the institution,” he said.

In addition to painting of the bathrooms, Sagicor General has supported a mentorship programme for Class 4 girls, assisted with the school’s graduation ceremony and supported its reading project.

Earlier this year, SGI partnered with literacy promoter Gabrielle Gay to launch the Gabrielle Davida Gay Trophy For Excellence In Reading, which was awarded to the most improved Class 4 student during the annual graduation ceremony.

Source: (PR)