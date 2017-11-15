We did it!

Two admit to committing burglary five years ago

It has taken five years, but Tyson Leon Edwards, of No 82 Casuarina Drive, Warner’s Park, Christ Church, and Alvin Orlando Graham of Niles Road, Ellerton, St George finally admitted to committing aggravated burglary.

The men today pleaded guilty before the High Court to entering the home of Martin and Celina Bynoe between January 13 and 14, 2012, armed with a firearm and a knife, and stealing about $8,000 worth of jewellery, along with drinks.

After shooting Martin Bynoe in the leg, the two trespassers made off a $500 chain, a $500 pendant, a $2,000 ring, two bottles of liquor worth $185 and $200 belonging to Martin Bynoe, as well as two rings worth $2,500 and a chain worth $2,000 belonging to Celina.

Edwards also pleaded guilty to several separate offences, including unlawfully wounding Martin Bynoe, possession of a 12 gauge shotgun and six rounds of ammunition without a valid licence, and dishonestly assisting in the disposal of stolen property – a $5,000 shotgun belonging to George Challenor – knowing it to be stolen.

Celina was awakened in the wee hours of the morning, first by banging on the kitchen door, and later by the beam of a flashlight.

Her screams woke the husband, who took up a baseball bat, but was shot in the leg and collapsed to the floor.

The court heard that Celina handed over the jewellery after Graham entered their bedroom with a knife, and she later became concerned about her daughter’s welfare.

“We are deportees and taking back what was taken from us,” one of the men allegedly told the woman and her daughter.

“You have a pretty daughter, but we are killers not rapists,” the other is reported to have said.

The intruders then took the two back to the master bedroom where Martin continued to bleed and tied them up.

After they left Celina, with her daughter’s help, went to her neighbours for help, and the police later arrested Edwards and Lewis.

The court also heard that Lewis pointed investigators to the location where he had hidden the gun in overgrown vegetation in Christ Church, and also showed them how he and his co-accused entered the residence.

The men will return before Madam Justice Michelle Weekes in the No. 2 Supreme Court tomorrow morning where Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas will continue presenting the facts.