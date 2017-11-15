Water flowing from burst main in St George

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is coming in for a tongue lashing from residents of Walkers Road, Ellerton, St George, after a burst pipe there has been left unattended for over a week, impeding the flow of traffic.

Carpenter Deryck Small, who was working on a house nearby, told Barbados TODAY that the pipe broke after a Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) truck that was patching potholes landed in one such hollow in the road.

Small said the driver was attempting to manoeuvre the truck out of the pothole when the pipe underneath the vehicle broke.

Water was spouting onto the houses and vehicles travelling in the district until a concerned Small decided to control the water pressure by placing a bucket and a brick on top of the hole, he said.

His attempt at a solution bewildered motorists but it stopped the water from spouting, although a pool has developed at the road junction, the carpenter said.

However, Small said he was most appalled by the response of the MTW employees when the incident occurred.

“The pipe burst and at the same time the driver saying, ‘somebody will call about that,’” he recalled, adding that despite calls to both the MTW and the BWA, the main has yet to be repaired.

He claimed that BWA employees twice visited the area but did not have the necessary tools to repair the pipe.

“You got school children coming up every evening, they have to walk through water. An old [woman], she has to be [scrambling] going through the water. If somebody come and hurt their foot what is going to happen?” he questioned.

Motorist Margarita Taitt must drive through the area every day on the way to visiting her mother.

A disgruntled Taitt could not hide her annoyance at both the broken main and the state of the country’s roads.

“Every time I come to look for her you have to go through this here. This is a lot of crap,” Taitt said, going on to describe the number of potholes as “a disgrace”.

Commenting on the amount of water wasted due to the burst pipe, Taitt sarcastically questioned the BWA water conservation initiatives, saying: “They talk about water wasting but look at all that water.”

Efforts to reach the BWA’s Communications Manager Joy-ann Haigh were unsuccessful up to the time of publication.