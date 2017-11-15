Walcott gets bail after three months on remand

After spending three months behind bars on a charge of stealing less than $200 worth of juice, Corey Ricardo Walcott can spend the night in his own bed tonight.

The 33-year-old father of five, who has been on remand at Dodds prison since early August, was released on bail today after the prosecutor withdrew his initial objection.

Walcott, of Howell’s Cross Road, St Michael, first appeared in court on August 9, charged with trespassing into the home of Kirk Straker five days earlier, and stealing 48 bottles of juice worth $196.

Although he denied the accusation, he was remanded to jail after the prosecutor laid several strong objections to bail.

However, those objections were not renewed today when Walcott appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

He was released on a $1,000 surety to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 30, 2018, but was warned to stay away from Straker and his property.