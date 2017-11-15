Two female students accused of causing a disturbance

Police are investigating a disturbance, which reportedly occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Nursery Drive Terminal, John Beckles Drive, St Michael.

Lawmen have not released any details on the incident, except to say it involved two female students from two secondary schools located in St Michael.  (PR)

5 Responses to Two female students accused of causing a disturbance

  1. Tamiya Wasnice Best
    Tamiya Wasnice Best November 15, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    De police should go after the girl by the snowcone cart that was pushing the smaller one on the tall girl to beat her even tho the tall girl was walking away.

  2. Charming Forde
    Charming Forde November 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Name the schools, stop covering up lawless behavior, post the videos.

    • Tamiya Wasnice Best
      Tamiya Wasnice Best November 15, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      The girl in the gray skirt n shirt want charging…..because the one in the creamy yellow looking uniform was walking away and she kept going after her but the fool in the black dress by the snowcone cart should also be charged

  3. st clair worrell November 15, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Elections should be held every year… Politicians would have to step up to the plate and deliver… Instead of every five or ten years

  4. Rusty Ralph
    Rusty Ralph November 15, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Barbados Today, disturnbance??? Really?????

