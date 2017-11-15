Two female students accused of causing a disturbance
Police are investigating a disturbance, which reportedly occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Nursery Drive Terminal, John Beckles Drive, St Michael.
Lawmen have not released any details on the incident, except to say it involved two female students from two secondary schools located in St Michael. (PR)
De police should go after the girl by the snowcone cart that was pushing the smaller one on the tall girl to beat her even tho the tall girl was walking away.
Name the schools, stop covering up lawless behavior, post the videos.
The girl in the gray skirt n shirt want charging…..because the one in the creamy yellow looking uniform was walking away and she kept going after her but the fool in the black dress by the snowcone cart should also be charged
Barbados Today, disturnbance??? Really?????