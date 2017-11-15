Senior citizen denies threatening to kill woman

Sixty-one-year-old artisan Richard Michael Wiltshire was today released on $3,000 bail after pleading not guilty to two criminal charges in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Wiltshire, of 9th Avenue, St Barnabas Heights, St Michael, is accused of assaulting Verna Louis on November 8 threatening to kill her.

“I would take a piece of two-by-four and lash you and kill you. Nobody would do anything because you come on my job,” he is accused of telling Louis, causing her to believe that he intended to commit unlawful violence against her. There were no objections to bail after he entered a not guilty plea before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Wiltshire, who returns to court on February 26 next year, has been warned to stay away from Louis and her property.