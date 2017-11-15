Batson back at Dodds a week after his release

A week after a 46-year-old man with multiple theft convictions was released from prison, he returns to jail to await trial on an attempted theft charge.

Keith Anderson Batson of no known address is alleged to have entered the home of Michael Sochaan as a trespasser sometime between November 11 and 14, with intent to steal.

Prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Gibbons objected to bail, advising Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that Batson had 12 convictions, five of them committed under the Theft Act.

He also pointed to the nature and seriousness of the offence, the fact that Batson was released only recently, and contended that society should be protected from the convicted thief.

However, Batson, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, did not take kindly to this, accusing the prosecutor of labelling him “a menace to society”, and issuing threats to those in the court.

He was quickly removed from the precincts and into the cells in preparation for transfer to HMP Dodds where he will remain on remand until his next appearance at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on December 13.