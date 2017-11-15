ANTIGUA – Prince Charles to visit the region this week

Prince Charles will visit Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands and Dominica from November 17 to 19, Clarence House announced Wednesday.

The visit comes following the widespread devastation in the region caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

During the tour The Prince of Wales will meet members of the local communities and hear about the ways in which they have been recovering since the storms hit the Islands.

The Prince of Wales will arrive in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday, November 17, conducting engagements on the island of Antigua that day.

His Royal Highness will visit Barbuda and The British Virgin Islands on Saturday, November 18.

On the final day of the tour, Sunday, November 19, The Prince will conduct engagements in Dominica.

Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands and Dominica were all severely affected when Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck in September 2017.

The storms caused widespread devastation which led to the displacement of communities. This will be His Royal Highness’s first official visit to Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands, and Dominica.