Private phone call lands Jamaican in trouble

Jamaican national Andre Kimar Simpson was slapped with a $20,000 fine when he appeared in court today on four drug-related charges.

The 34-year-old was arrested at the Grantley Adams International Airport last Monday after arriving from Kingston.

Station Sergeant Peter Barrow said Simpson was detained after immigration became suspicious about his passport and contacted police. He was then handed over to customs where 25 taped packages containing vegetable matter were discovered.

He was charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of cannabis.

Simpson told Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch today that he had packed his luggage and went through the scanner and security at the airport with no problem. However, on layover in Antigua he said he received a “private phone call” from someone who informed him that “someone is going to meet me at the airport”, but he was adamant that he did not know that drugs were in his luggage.

“Please be lenient on me Sir,” he pleaded with the magistrate.

However his story did not fly with the Chief Magistrate who ordered him to pay $10,000 forthwith for the offence of unlawful possession of cannabis and $10,000 forthwith for the offence of importation of cannabis.

Simpson, who was reprimanded and discharged on charges of trafficking and possession with intent to supply cannabis, faces two years in jail if the fines are not paid.