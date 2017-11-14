Police need help identifying person of interest

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is wanted in connection with a number of criminal matters.

Anyone who can provide any information to assist with the identification of the man captured in these image is being asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7242 or 430-7295, police emergency 211, Crime Stoppers 1800 (TIPS) 8477, or the nearest police station.

All information received will be treated confidentially.