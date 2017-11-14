Not a “squeak” from Mottley on domestic violence bill, says Blackett

St Michael Central Member of Parliament Steve Blackett today accused the Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) of trying to derail every attempt by Government to move the country forward.

Speaking in the House of Assembly this morning on the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017, Blackett charged that the BLP had not gotten over the fact that the people of Barbados had re-elected the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) in 2013.

Saying he fully supported the amendments to the Road Traffic Act, Blackett argued that the Opposition had ample time to prepare for the amendments since consultations on matters such as the breathalyzer tests and driving under the influence dated back to when the BLP was in office.

However, while charging that the Opposition members were “grossly overpaid”, he lamented that they were not properly preparing themselves for parliamentary debate. Instead, he suggested that they were busy “rubbing shoulders” and being caught up with other distractions.

At the same time, he defended the administration against criticism that the island’s roads were being allowed to deteriorate with numerous potholes across the road network.

To that, he said much of blame had to go to the weather systems and heavy rainfall in recent months which compromised the roads.

Suggesting that pot holes were nothing new, he cited calypsonian Red Plastic Bag’s hit song of 1985 when sang about the number of pot holes in the roads during the BLP’s rule.

In his response, Blackett also questioned why the Opposition Leader was silent on other pieces of legislation introduced by Government, including the Domestic Violence Bill and the Employment Sexual Harassment (Prevention) Bill.

He pointed out that Mottley had not said a word about these two landmark pieces of legislation and was not even in the House for debate on the measures.

“There was not a squeak from the Opposition Leader on these bills,” he told the Chamber.

Meanwhile, Blackett announced that Government would continue to bring new legislation to the House even as its term nears an end.

Among the coming legislation he said, would be the National Disabilities Bill, and the National Assistance Bill.

