Lowe faces four theft charges

A 46-year-old man, facing a number of theft charges, secured bail in the amount of $15,000 today when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court.

Henderson McDonald Lowe is accused of stealing First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited cheques, valued at $9,500 and $3,500, belonging to Richard Boyce between December 16, 2013 and August 24, 2015.

He is also alleged to have stolen $2,000 belonging to Boyce between December 2013 and August 2015 and another $140 at about the same time. He was not required to plead to any of the charges.

He is scheduled appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on November 16 to answer the first two charges; the District ‘E’ Magistrates’ Court on December 11 on the third charge and the District ‘D’ Magistrates’ Court on November 20 for the last offence.

In the meantime, Lowe will report to the Crab Hill Police Station every Monday and Friday before 9:30 a.m. with valid identification.