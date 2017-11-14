Jamaican caught with drugs, slapped with $20,000 fine

A Jamaican national was slapped with a $20,000 fine when he appeared in court today on drug related charges.

Kimar Simpson, 34, was arrested by members of the Drug at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Monday, November 13. He was charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, trafficking of cannabis and importation of cannabis.

Police said Simpson arrived on the island by air, from Jamaica and during a subsequent search of his luggage by customs officers, 25 sealed packages each containing cannabis were found.

Simpson appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates and pleaded guilty to the offences. He was fined $10,000 forthwith or two years in prison for the offence of unlawful possession of cannabis and $10,000 forthwith or two years in prison for the offence of importation of cannabis. He was reprimanded and discharged for the offence of trafficking cannabis and convicted reprimanded and discharge for the offence of possession with intent to supply.