Bajan female entertainer among three held with drugs

Added by Barbados Today on November 14, 2017.
Saved under Local News

A Barbadian entertainer is among three people arrested and jointly charged in connection with $625,000 worth of cocaine.

Entertainer Betty Payne

Betty Alicia Griffith-Payne, 38, of lot # 8, Apartment # 1, West Terrace Heights, St James, is jointly charged with her 35-year-old sister Marie Alexa Griffith, of Phillips Road, Cleavers Hill, St Joseph, and Kwanza Ezra Canterbury, a 34-year-old Guyanese national, with unlawful possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and conspiracy to traffic 12 kilos of cocaine.

The two women face an additional charge of handling the cocaine while Canterbury faces additional charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking cannabis weighing a kilo and valued at $8,000.

The offences were allegedly committed between November 7  and 10 at West Terrace Heights, St James, and Mason Hall Street, St Michael.

The trio is expected to appear in court here today.

 

 

55 Responses to Bajan female entertainer among three held with drugs

  1. Barbara Nicholls
    Barbara Nicholls November 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Hmmm

    Reply
  2. Love Hurts
    Love Hurts November 14, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Smh

    Reply
  3. Claire Battershield
    Claire Battershield November 14, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Well. Well. Well.

    Reply
  4. Kay Rose
    Kay Rose November 14, 2017 at 9:24 am

    hmm. Unfortunate.

    Reply
  5. gsmiley November 14, 2017 at 9:24 am

    well well well

    Reply
  6. Allison Miller-coombes
    Allison Miller-coombes November 14, 2017 at 9:26 am

    So sad I love to hear her sing beautiful voice

    Reply
  7. Sonjeine Corbin
    Sonjeine Corbin November 14, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Who am I to judge! but I always hear don’t pine after what people have cause you don’t know how and what they did to get them (just saying)

    Reply
  8. Gillian Skeete
    Gillian Skeete November 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    What a waste! She knows better! Dont feel sorry at all for any of them. Bringing shame to this nation. If truly guilty good they are caught as you never know about here it’s all in who you know! Hope they go to prison! Cocaine kills people.

    Reply
    • Rishona Graham
      Rishona Graham November 14, 2017 at 10:16 am

      The pot holes , high standard of living , the tourist that coming and begging locals , NSR , no income tax strikes that’s what bringing shame to the nation .

      Reply
      • roger headley November 14, 2017 at 10:42 am

        Rishona I agree with you, but are you disputing that her actions also bring shame to Barbados?

        Reply
  9. Lavern Stuart
    Lavern Stuart November 14, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Wow! Interesting when you hear who is involved in the drug ring

    Reply
  10. Mazie Taylor
    Mazie Taylor November 14, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Why Betty ?….so sad so wrong

    Reply
  11. Zonia Straker
    Zonia Straker November 14, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I really don’t know what went wrong and I’m not judging these beautiful girls. All I want to share is that they have an amazing mother who did her best in raising them. She is the one in the community who reach out and help everyone who feels pain. I love her with ALL my heart and I’m truly sorry she has to face this. Why? Why? She deserves better. She is an Angle!!

    Reply
    • Maria T Holdipp
      Maria T Holdipp November 14, 2017 at 10:25 am

      My heart really goes out to their mom.. She’s probably a total wreck, and those kids awww man… This one is rough.

      Reply
    • Shirnel Yarde
      Shirnel Yarde November 14, 2017 at 10:34 am

      I agree mum is so sweet my God

      Reply
  12. Ryvan Springer
    Ryvan Springer November 14, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Careful of the friends you keep. Everybody that smile with you is NOT your friend.

    Reply
  13. Mhizz FirstLady
    Mhizz FirstLady November 14, 2017 at 9:50 am

    What d hell I just read.mi can’t believe it… Smfh ten times…I call Betty. Celine Dion.. This girl can sing…so sad….wow

    Reply
  14. Ibukunoluwa Ayanfe Ozioma
    Ibukunoluwa Ayanfe Ozioma November 14, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Well, there are people in society who just don’t care who they hurt as long as they could live in a lifestyle they are/are not accustomed to!! I’m glad they were apprehended before that drug could be sold!!

    Reply
  15. Kim Gaskin
    Kim Gaskin November 14, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Hummmm… let me read dese comments

    Reply
  16. Maria T Holdipp
    Maria T Holdipp November 14, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Why Betty? Why? Your mom is probably heartbroken, especially because of you… Not judging but my gosh this is really too much for your mom.

    Reply
  17. Deva-Alexandra DeBeauvois
    Deva-Alexandra DeBeauvois November 14, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Oh my……speechless.

    Reply
  18. Arlita Strose
    Arlita Strose November 14, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Nadia Beckles

    Reply
  19. Divine Duchess
    Divine Duchess November 14, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Drugs are bad, use or distribute does not change the reality of it. Entertainer or otherwise wrong is wrong…idk her/ them but regardless of profession at a certain age u should have a different level of thinking,drug trafficking is easy time to get…yall really should’ve known better!

    Reply
  20. Sheryl Smith
    Sheryl Smith November 14, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Nothing surprises me these days…Just jazzing it all up!

    Reply
  21. Kim Connell
    Kim Connell November 14, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Well well

    Reply
  22. Cynthia Bee
    Cynthia Bee November 14, 2017 at 10:17 am

    All I can say is Sad Sad Sad. Keep praying for the nation. ..

    Reply
  23. Janet Bishop
    Janet Bishop November 14, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Shauna Layne what a pity. I first heard her sing at karoake in St George. She has beautiful voice and was doing well!

    Reply
  24. Cathy-ann Gill
    Cathy-ann Gill November 14, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Certain ppl don’t get search at the airport. Entertainers, Nationals etc Betty knows this.

    Reply
  25. Mhizz Kelly P Forde
    Mhizz Kelly P Forde November 14, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Waitttttttttt

    Reply
  26. Angela Skeete
    Angela Skeete November 14, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Wowwwww

    Reply
  27. Adrian Mapp
    Adrian Mapp November 14, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Hyacinth Jackman-Turpin

    Reply
  28. Kathy Lee
    Kathy Lee November 14, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Sonja Hall

    Reply
  29. Kaiser Sose
    Kaiser Sose November 14, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Some one ratted on you.Seems as though Babylon did not get their cut and them turn on you.
    File a motion for discovery so you can find find out who the snitch is.
    When you jugein you have to know who 100 before you ball.

    Reply
  30. milli watt November 14, 2017 at 10:32 am

    stupse

    Reply
  31. Bajangal November 14, 2017 at 10:36 am

    It’s better to sing for ya supper and learn to do without….

    Reply
  32. Wayne R. Pilgrim-Cadogan
    Wayne R. Pilgrim-Cadogan November 14, 2017 at 10:37 am

    So sad, beautiful voice, beautiful woman, what away waste your life!

    Reply
  33. Abosed Abby Williams
    Abosed Abby Williams November 14, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Sad

    Reply
  34. Caroline Boxill
    Caroline Boxill November 14, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Wtf

    Reply
  35. Vance Taylor
    Vance Taylor November 14, 2017 at 10:44 am

    She ging be singing de blues for Christmas !

    Reply
  36. roger headley November 14, 2017 at 10:46 am

    So much shock expressed by the commentators, but you know why? because we stereotype. If you ‘look a certain way’ you are a potential criminal but if you are a ‘nice looking, brown-skinned girl’ you are bound for glory.

    Wake up people and smell the coffee

    Reply
  37. Mardene Pemberton
    Mardene Pemberton November 14, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Yay never heard of her

    Reply
  38. Iteebah Cadogan
    Iteebah Cadogan November 14, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Looka all the saints throwing their stones !!!

    Reply
  39. Ossie Moore November 14, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Gillian Skeete says ” Bringing shame to this nation ”

    What an asinine comment by Gillian Skeete , are you living under a rock or in and underground cave Gillian ?

    How can she bring shame to a nation that is already full of shame ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *