Cumberbatch out on bail

A 34-year-old St Michael vendor, who has been charged with wounding, secured his temporary freedom today after the prosecutor indicated he had no objection.

However, while Gregory Anderson Cumberbatch, of 7E Church Drive, Eden Lodge, was freed on $8,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, he was ordered to stay away from his alleged victim and to report to the District ‘A’ Police Station before noon every Wednesday with valid identification.

Cumberbatch is charged with wounding Fabian Carrington on September 18 with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him, or to do serious bodily harm. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The accused man is expected to make his next court appearance on March 15.