COURT-UPDATE-Bajan female entertainer among three held with drugs

A 38-year-old Bajan female entertainer, who is among a trio charged in connection with $625,000 worth of cocaine, will have to spend the next two days behind bars.

Former Richard Stoute Teen Talent winner Betty Griffith-Payne, of Apartment No. 8, West Terrace Heights, St James, is jointly charged with her 35-year-old sister Marie Griffith, of Phillips Road, Cleaves Hill, St Joseph, and 34-year-old Guyanese national Kwana Canterbury with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and conspiracy to traffic 12 kilos of the illegal substance, sometime between November 7 and 10.

The two sisters are also jointly charged with knowingly handling the illicit substance during that same period.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, the trio was not required to plead to the indictable offences and was remanded until November 16 when they are due to appear in the District ‘E’ Magistrates’ Court.

In the meantime, Canterbury has pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of one kilo of cannabis, valued at $8,000. However, Canterbury, who was reprimanded and discharged on the supply and trafficking charges, was unable to pay the $10,000 forthwith fine slapped on him for possession of the illegal drugs.

He therefore faces the possibility of six months in jail.