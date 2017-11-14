Barbadian professor of medicine dies

Barbadian scholar and professor of medicine Sir Kenneth Lamont Stuart has passed away in the United Kingdom.

Word of his death has come from Professor Emeritus of the University of the West Indies Sir Henry Fraser, who said he received confirmation of Sir Kenneth’s passing from his daughter on Monday.

In a statement, Sir Henry also hailed Sir Kenneth as a pioneer researcher in medicine, who has published many papers in medical journals on liver and cardiovascular disorders.

“His passing represents the end of an era, as he was the last of the foundation teachers of the distinguished Faculty of Medical Sciences of the University of the West Indies, which has led the transformation of healthcare in the Caribbean,” Sir Henry said.

A former student of Harrison College and Queen’s University in Belfast, Sir Kenneth joined the staff of the new University Hospital of the West Indies in Jamaica as its first senior registrar in medicine after qualifying in medicine. He was later promoted to consultant and lecturer and was the first West Indian professor and a former dean of the faculty of medicine.

Sir Kenneth was later appointed medical adviser to the Commonwealth Secretariat. He also served on many important councils and boards in the United Kingdom and was a chairman of the Commonwealth Caribbean Health Research Council and a member of the academic board of St George’s University.

In 1986, he received an Honorary DSc from Queen’s University in Belfast.

Sir Kenneth leaves to mourn his wife Barbara and three children.