Wanted: Jason McDonald Phillips

Police are searching for a St Joseph man wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is 36-year-old Jason McDonald Phillips, alias Fowl, Jolley, or Jug whose last known addresses are Suriname Village, Horse Hill, St Joseph and Bowling Alley, St Joseph.

He is five feet, eight inches tall, slim and has a dark complexion.

Phillips is advised to present himself to the District ‘C’ Police Station with a lawyer of his choice.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jason Phillips is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone number 416-8200. Police Emergency at telephone number 211. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) , or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.