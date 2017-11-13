Update: Stranded commuters as Transport Board workers remain off the job
Strike action this morning by hundreds of Transport Board workers has left management baffled and commuters “mad”.
From as early as 3:30 this morning, approximately 400 drivers and close to 300 other unionized workers walked off the job. All Transport Board buses were off the road except the chartered services and services for the disabled.
“All of the employees that are unionized are on strike,” manager of marketing and corporate communications Linda Holder told Barbados TODAY.
She said officials of the Transport Board are still unaware of the reason behind the “wildcat strike”.
“At this point I have not been given any reason for the strike,” said Holder, when asked about what triggered the action this morning.
When the Barbados TODAY news team visited the Fairchild Street and the Princess Alice bus terminals, they were practically ghost towns, with only a handful of commuters waiting.
One man said he was waiting for a van – which would use the terminal under the Transport Authority Service Integration (TASI) project – to go to Edey Village.
Another commuter said she was “mad” that she could not get to school on time, despite showing up early for the bus.
Scores of school children were also left stranded at bus stops across the island. (MM)
Imagine the Manager could say she was told by members on the committee and further to that he did not agree ssttuuppsseee this is the low that these divisions have fallen to with divisional members prostituting themselves to management teams across this island. where is the BWU well it is being political shameful
I bet that the BWU will turn up to rubber stamp that action.
A sad state of affairs…thanks to Fundel and his band of crooks.
And why not milli?
The union executive must and will support the Workers .
Do you understand that the Workers quite rightfully call the shots.
Barbados has suffered immensely under DLP Governments over the years. Everything seems to go wrong . Every facet of our existence is negatively affected by their wrong philosophy and flawed approach to running the Country
A Political yard duck sanctioning a wild cat strike
It’s time to sell Transport board
Get this colossal monstrosity from off the Taxpayer back
Transport board not making money to even pay for Diesel Taxpayers money have to keep it running and we can’t get proper service at no time
Bite the Bullet and Sell Transport Board
@ Mark……….. Paul airing he mout rubber stamping the action. @ luther I bet you don’t know that this BWU exercises a convenience when selecting who to represent and who not to represent in similar situations.