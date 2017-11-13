Update: Stranded commuters as Transport Board workers remain off the job

Strike action this morning by hundreds of Transport Board workers has left management baffled and commuters “mad”.

From as early as 3:30 this morning, approximately 400 drivers and close to 300 other unionized workers walked off the job. All Transport Board buses were off the road except the chartered services and services for the disabled.



“All of the employees that are unionized are on strike,” manager of marketing and corporate communications Linda Holder told Barbados TODAY.

She said officials of the Transport Board are still unaware of the reason behind the “wildcat strike”.

“At this point I have not been given any reason for the strike,” said Holder, when asked about what triggered the action this morning.



When the Barbados TODAY news team visited the Fairchild Street and the Princess Alice bus terminals, they were practically ghost towns, with only a handful of commuters waiting.



One man said he was waiting for a van – which would use the terminal under the Transport Authority Service Integration (TASI) project – to go to Edey Village.

Another commuter said she was “mad” that she could not get to school on time, despite showing up early for the bus.



Scores of school children were also left stranded at bus stops across the island. (MM)