Transport Board workers on strike

Added by Sandy Deane on November 13, 2017.
Saved under Uncategorized
Pin It

A strike by workers at the Barbados Transport Board has left commuters stranded.

In a brief statement on its Facebook page issued just after 6 a.m., management said, “unfortunately the workers of the Transport Board have decided to withdraw their services this morning.”

The Board urged members of the public to “to make alternative travel arrangements” to reach their  destinations.

 

 

(more details as they come to hand.)

5 Responses to Transport Board workers on strike

  1. Alex Alleyne November 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I see many “TRANSPORT BOARD BUSES” MOVING UP AND DOWN THE ISLAND PARTLY “EMPTY” OR “EMPTY’ EXCEPT FOR “PEAK HOURS”. The drivers drive pass if you are 2 feet away from the bus pole even though they see you running. What do they care, them pay safe. passenger or no passengers.
    You guys just jumping on the band wagon ,,,,,,,,,strike, strike strike. THEN WHAT ?????????????????????????????????????
    I can see if a BUS is not mechanically safe to drive , but just willy-nilly cos a UNION(S) don’t like the ruling Party in Power. Think about the COUNTRY, election soon then let us all decide with our “X”.

    Reply
  2. F.A.Rudder November 13, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I guess living in Barbados is being able to live in a democratically free striking society ! That’s the one thing that is done without great effort.

    Reply
  3. milli watt November 13, 2017 at 11:44 am

    This strike was not sanctioned by the BWU executive, the strike at BWA was also not sanctioned but this union has selectively chosen over the years to uphold this behaviour for certain divisions. Others are left to twist………there is a need to have a look at these unions and bring them to heel as is done in Trinidad and tobago

    Reply
  4. Breadfruit. November 13, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    @ milli

    The strikes were not sanctioned by the unions so why are you blaming the unions?

    Reply
    • milli watt November 13, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      because the BWU will turn up to rubber stamp them

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *