Transport Board workers on strike
A strike by workers at the Barbados Transport Board has left commuters stranded.
In a brief statement on its Facebook page issued just after 6 a.m., management said, “unfortunately the workers of the Transport Board have decided to withdraw their services this morning.”
The Board urged members of the public to “to make alternative travel arrangements” to reach their destinations.
(more details as they come to hand.)
I see many “TRANSPORT BOARD BUSES” MOVING UP AND DOWN THE ISLAND PARTLY “EMPTY” OR “EMPTY’ EXCEPT FOR “PEAK HOURS”. The drivers drive pass if you are 2 feet away from the bus pole even though they see you running. What do they care, them pay safe. passenger or no passengers.
You guys just jumping on the band wagon ,,,,,,,,,strike, strike strike. THEN WHAT ?????????????????????????????????????
I can see if a BUS is not mechanically safe to drive , but just willy-nilly cos a UNION(S) don’t like the ruling Party in Power. Think about the COUNTRY, election soon then let us all decide with our “X”.
I guess living in Barbados is being able to live in a democratically free striking society ! That’s the one thing that is done without great effort.
This strike was not sanctioned by the BWU executive, the strike at BWA was also not sanctioned but this union has selectively chosen over the years to uphold this behaviour for certain divisions. Others are left to twist………there is a need to have a look at these unions and bring them to heel as is done in Trinidad and tobago
@ milli
The strikes were not sanctioned by the unions so why are you blaming the unions?
because the BWU will turn up to rubber stamp them