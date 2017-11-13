Marshall pays $600 fine

Forty-seven-year-old Sylvester Marshall escaped spending time at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds after paying a $600 fine for the unlawful possession of cannabis.

Marshall, of School Lane, Halls Road, St Michael was arrested last Thursday after police found two small ziploc bags containing cannabis while executing a search warrant at his house.

Marshall appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant and was ordered to pay the fine in one month or spend three months in prison.