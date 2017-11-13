‘Lord Evil’ gets shorter curfew

The notorious Andre Lord Evil Jackman will remain on $175,000 bail.

However, his daily curfew has been slashed by two hours.

Acting Judge Alrick Scott today ordered the 38-year-old Stroud Bay, Crab Hill, St Lucy resident to be indoors by 7 p.m., shortening his earlier 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, imposed last December by Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius, to the original one imposed by Justice Olson Alleyne after he was granted bail on a charge of murder.

Jackman is accused of the April 2014 killing of Charly Dume, who died after he was shot in a bar in Nelson Street, The City.

However, instead of revoking his bail, Scott today allowed Jackman to maintain his freedom after his lead attorney Arthur Holder and Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas made submissions on affidavits filed.

The Crown had submitted that Jackman’s bail should be revoked on the basis of an October 28 breach and that he be remanded to HMP Dodds.

However, Holder maintained that his client had “assiduously” complied with all the conditions and “this was just but one transgression”.

Scott ruled in Holder’s favour even as he made it clear that any breach of a court order was grave.

He also allowed Jackman to walk free with a stern warning that compliance with a court order was essential.