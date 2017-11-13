Greenidge’s last plans

The last WhatsApp message from police constable Wallace Hayden Odain Greenidge to his Westmoreland Nazarene Church ministries’ group was one of plans for a grand Christmas production.

No one in the group or the wider church ever imagined that Greenidge, affectionately known to church members as Brother Wallace, would not be around for Christmas.

Greenidge, 38, disappeared last Friday night, while fishing with a friend at Animal Flower Cave in Connell Town, St Lucy. His body was discovered floating on Sunday afternoon by staff at the Animal Flower Cave’s restaurant. His friend’s body has not yet been found.

When Barbados TODAY visited his home at Four Hill, Indian Ground, St Peter, no one was present.

However, Westmoreland Nazarene Church Pastor John Yarde said they all were shocked at the news of the police officer’s death.

“The church is shocked. We feel badly about it. He was such a personable fellow. In his last email on WhatsApp to the church he was ready to plan the Christmas programme. He mentioned what he wanted to do. That was the nature of the person. It really shocked us. We were wishing it was not the police officer we knew,” he said.

“He was one to write scripts, direct them, and use his voice. He liked the youth, he liked interacting with the young people and bringing out that creativity. He was a graduate of the Caribbean Nazarene College he was extremely creative in both art and music.”

The pastor said as involved as Greenidge was in the church, he always wanted to do more.

They last spoke on Sunday, October 29, when they discussed the progress the constable’s daughter was making at school.

Back then, Greenidge had a sparkle in his eyes, Yarde recalled.

“One of our final conversations at church with him he was speaking in glowing terms about his daughter in terms of how well she was doing at school, in terms of her being in the Girl Guides. She is the head girl at school and he recently won some prize at NIFCA [National Independence Festival of Creative Arts]. At the end of the service he was telling us about plans for her future and so on. Those were his last words to us,” the pastor recalled.