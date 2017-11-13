Bus strike off

Transport Board buses will be back on the road from as early as 4:45 a.m. tomorrow.

This assurance has come from Minister of Transport of Works Michael Lashley followed talks with officials from the Barbados Workers’ Union and the Transport Board this evening.

Lashley told Barbados TODAY the meeting discussed four issues, including job security, appointments dating back to 2002, mutual respect and the safety of the bus drivers following recent violent attacks by school children.

The parties are scheduled to resume talks tomorrow after today’s strike which forced the Transport Board to operate a very limited bus schedule today.