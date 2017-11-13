Browne remanded to Dodds

A St Michael man appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today on a string of firearm and drug related charges.

Twenty-three-year-old Jamar Carlieous Browne of 2nd Avenue, Arthur’s Land, Tweedside Road, St Michael was formally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of 23 rounds of ammunition; unlawful possession of cannabis; unlawful possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to supply and trafficking cocaine.

The firearm, ammunition and drugs were found at Browne’s home last Thursday while police were executing a search warrant.

Browne pleaded guilty to the drug related offences.

Magistrate Kristy Cuffy-Sargeant however remanded Browne to prison until December 11 on the firearm offences. He will be sentenced for the drug offences on that same day