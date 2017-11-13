Browne accused of having a gun and 23 rounds of ammo

A 23-year-old man has been remanded to Dodds prison for 28 days on gun and ammunition charges.

It is alleged that Jamar Carlieous Browne, of 2nd Avenue, Arthur Land, Tweedside Road, St Michael, had a firearm and 23 rounds of ammunition in his possession, without a valid licence, on November 9.

Browne, who was represented by attorney-at-law Kamisha Benjamin, was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

However, he owned up to having 4.9 grammes of cannabis in his possession on the same day, as well as a trafficable quantity of cocaine worth $245.

The cannabis was found beneath his bed when police executed a search warrant at his home, while the cocaine was found on a ledge in the bedroom in a bag, which contained his identification card.

In her mitigation, Benjamin urged the court to be lenient on the first time offender.

“He uses the substance for personal use, which isn’t good, but at least he is not engaged in the sale of the drug,” the attorney submitted.

However, Cuffy-Sargeant reserved her sentence on the matter until December 11 when Browne is scheduled to reappear in court to face the alleged offences under the Firearms Act.