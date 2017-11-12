UWI students march against gun violence

“Books not Bullets” was the chant by the students of the University of the West Indies as they marched through Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael on Saturday, against increasing gun violence in Barbados and other Caribbean countries.

Organized by the UWI STAT Ambassadors, the march was themed Our Voice: Put Down The Guns.

The students carried placards with the words End the Violence and Disarm Yourself From Guns as they marched to the beat of the Tuk Band while chanting No More Guns.

Vice President of Communication and Internal Relations, Sherika Codrington, told Barbados TODAY that the students were taking a stand against the crime and gun violence that was rampant not only in Barbados but throughout the region.

“It is the consensus, not only from UWI students but from the Barbadian population, that things are getting a lot more hectic,” the third year law student said.

“It [the violence] is something that is plaguing our society, it is something that we need to mitigate against,” Codrington added.

The Trinidadian student said that the youth and the wider public need to attempt to “counteract this new culture of violence” being spawned within the Caribbean.

“We want to live in a safer society for ourselves and for our future children,” she said.