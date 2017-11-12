Update: Police investigate drowning

Added by Davandra Babb on November 12, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

A casual beach lime, following a cancelled cricket match ended tragically this afternoon for a 16-year-old Alexandra School student.

The student, whose name has not been released by police, left the grounds of the Coleridge and Parry School with teammates after play was abandoned and decided to pass the time at the Port Ferdinand beach in St Peter.

Police said he reportedly drowned just after 3 p.m.

Visibly distraught family members, teachers from the Alexandra School and a small group of curious onlookers quickly gathered at the scene.

Teacher Jason Worrell told Barbados TODAY he was having a hard time coming to grips with the incident as he spoke highly of the fifth-form student.

“He was a very energetic person. He was involved in cricket and athletics. He was a really dynamic person and it’s really sad to come down here and see him like that and I’m really distraught at this point, “ Worrell said, adding that it would difficult to return to school tomorrow.

“It’s not easy to actually see one of your students laying on the ground, it’s really hard for all of us.”

Worrell said he believed his former student had big dreams of becoming a cricketer one day.

“He was heavily involved in cricket so I assume he wanted to become a cricketer. He was a good fast bowler, Worrell said.

Police are continuing investigations.

10 Responses to Update: Police investigate drowning

  1. Cynthia Bee
    Cynthia Bee November 12, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    May he rest in peace

    Reply
  2. Angela Crichlow
    Angela Crichlow November 12, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    So sad may his soul RIP and rise in Glory

    Reply
  3. Shirnel Yarde
    Shirnel Yarde November 12, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    So true a dynamic young man with big dreams in cricket

    Reply
  4. Hyacinth Mayers
    Hyacinth Mayers November 12, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Rip young one

    Reply
  5. Sharon Ward
    Sharon Ward November 12, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    So sad

    Reply
  6. Demetrio Moore
    Demetrio Moore November 12, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Name ain’t released but the picture in the front of Nation Newspaper

    Reply
  7. Angela Griffith
    Angela Griffith November 12, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    My condolences to his family may he Rip

    Reply
  8. Sarifa Patel November 13, 2017 at 12:07 am

    So very sad I knew the young man personally and he was an excellent young cricketer being a member of the u13 team which won a couple of years ago. I feel so sad for his family to have lost their son at such an early age. But God understand and he is now in the arms of Jesus. My prayer is that your hearts be comforted in that he is at rest with Jesus. May his soul rest in peace you will be sadly missed but we shall meet again. Be strong for God is with you all as we face these sad times.

    Reply
  9. Stacia Joseph
    Stacia Joseph November 13, 2017 at 12:08 am

    R.i.p

    Reply
  10. Floyd Greaves
    Floyd Greaves November 13, 2017 at 3:52 am

    My prayers are with family ,friends & RBPF. RIP

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *