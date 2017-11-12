Update: Police investigate drowning
A casual beach lime, following a cancelled cricket match ended tragically this afternoon for a 16-year-old Alexandra School student.
The student, whose name has not been released by police, left the grounds of the Coleridge and Parry School with teammates after play was abandoned and decided to pass the time at the Port Ferdinand beach in St Peter.
Police said he reportedly drowned just after 3 p.m.
Visibly distraught family members, teachers from the Alexandra School and a small group of curious onlookers quickly gathered at the scene.
Teacher Jason Worrell told Barbados TODAY he was having a hard time coming to grips with the incident as he spoke highly of the fifth-form student.
“He was a very energetic person. He was involved in cricket and athletics. He was a really dynamic person and it’s really sad to come down here and see him like that and I’m really distraught at this point, “ Worrell said, adding that it would difficult to return to school tomorrow.
“It’s not easy to actually see one of your students laying on the ground, it’s really hard for all of us.”
Worrell said he believed his former student had big dreams of becoming a cricketer one day.
“He was heavily involved in cricket so I assume he wanted to become a cricketer. He was a good fast bowler, Worrell said.
Police are continuing investigations.
