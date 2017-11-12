Maranatha SDA women pray for Barbados

The women of the Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church met today at the Accra Beach Hotel to lift Barbados up in prayer.

The Women’s Ministry Leader Angela Springer told Barbados TODAY that the group organized the prayer session to bring women up to a higher spiritual level so that they can be more connected with God.

Springer said they interceded before God for the country as a whole, particularly about the worrying levels of violence and the economic situation.

She quoted the scripture 2 Chronicles 7:14 as the key text behind the prayer session.

“We know from the bible that we are supposed to be resourceful women and we are supposed to use what God has given us, so we are encouraging the women of the Seventh Day Adventist Church to do just that . . . we are here to humble ourselves before the Lord, seek his face and turn from our wicked ways under his management and claim the promises that he will heal our land,” Springer said.

Women’s Ministry Director of the East Caribbean Conference of Seventh-Day Adventist Andrea Hoyte, charged the women in attendance to “allow yourselves to be under the management of Jesus, cast all your cares on Him, come to him with confidence, talk to him as a friend and allow Him to transform your life”.

More than 160 women gathered to participate in the event, which included acclaimed international speaker and Programme Development Manager at Three Angels Broadcasting Network (3ABN) Shelly Quinn, who was invited to do a special presentation.

Springer said that the prayer breakfast would not be a one-time event and the women who attended will be paired with each other and will continue their prayer sessions for up to three months and beyond.