Grenadian national held with cocaine at GAIA

Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Grenadian national in connection with a number of drug-related offences committed at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Friday, November 10.

David Timothy Junior Lewis, 28, has been charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to supply, trafficking cocaine and importation of cocaine.

Lewis arrived on the island by air from Trinidad and Tobago and police K-9 dog on duty indicated the presence of drugs. During a subsequent search by customs officials, four packages were found, each containing cocaine concealed in false side compartments of Lewis’s suitcase.

Lewis appeared before Magistrate Graveney Bannister in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded to prison to reappear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 14.