Dwindling numbers for Remembrance Day parade
Members of the Barbados Defense Forde, Royal Barbados Police Force, the Barbados Legion, the Barbados Fire Service, the Barbados Prison Service, the Girl Guides and the Boy Scouts, the Barbados Red Cross Association and other uniformed groups all turned out for this morning’s Remembrance Day parade to pay their respects for the fallen servicemen and women.
Although a fair number of locals and tourists came out to view the proceedings, one member of the Barbados Legion said the numbers are falling.
“Last year before the 50th, things hyped up a bit but now things have dropped back down,” Lieutenant Colonel Vernon Gittens said.
The retired soldier reminisced that in previous years, the square was filled with throngs of patrons all attempting to get a glance at the parade. But he noted that in recent times the attendance has dwindled.
Nevertheless, he continues to honour the lives of the hundreds of soldiers who paved the way for Barbados’ development.
“The Remembrance Day parade gives me a chance to come and join my other former soldiers, remembering those who served from as early as World War One, who made a better life for us here today,” he told Barbados TODAY.
Following the arrival of the Acting Governor General Sir Philip Greaves, Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and Leader of the Opposition Mia Mottley, the order was given to salute the veterans.
After the customary firing of the canon, representatives from Parliament as well as embassy representative from the United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, Cuba and Venezuela paid their respects by laying wreaths at the cenotaph.
I am so sorry I didn’t watch this parade because I was preparing for church.
It was on CBC radio
Even I got my radio off, Gillian.
Nobody really want to go anywhere fumble is. Remember this is not a DLP affair.
Anyway, may those soldiers who we remember continue to rest in peace.
WITH HELP FROM THE DEMS CAUSE THE CAUSE THE DWINDLING CROWDS WILL BE BACK COME 2018
Can’t we leave out politics for one day?
WHY DONT YOU LEAVE IT? KEEP YOUR REPLIES COMMING THEY AMUSE ME !!!!!
Nothing to remember ppl sick of the DEMS
What the hell does it have to do with politics ?
Sharon Woolley nothing but people fed up I guess
Gillian Skeete If they get a cold I guess that will be the fault of the government !!!
Lord another DLP sheep head in de sand
Wen I have a government dat have taken away the pride an dignity of the ppl an of beautiful Barbados wat do u have to be proud an joyful about
Roger Fitzgerald This is respect for the dead, instead of self pity
Wen u have a government who respect the ppl of Barbados or give a damn den u tell me about respect
People who gave the ultimate sacrifice in War their lives for the freedom of millions all over the world.
Roger Fitzgerald you also need help
Barbados ppl have been giving for the last 9 years wen is enough is enough
Sharon Woolley nothing to do with government Maybe the interest is just not there I don’t know. I used to attend in freezing cold weather not every year but often enough. It is a reflective day November 11th for me, so people will do what they do.
Sharon Woolley not a thing l
Roger Fitzgerald this was not about being joyful it’s about respecting those who died in war
Roger Fitzgerald today was not about that
Did not even know the parade was today…..heard no mention of it anywhere.
Me either I honestly just forgot
This is not a political parade its about honouring the dead.
True
What does Remembrance Day have to do with politics I’m confused at these comments
Had to choose between bus fare and two pounds sweet potatoes. So my choice was the sweet potatoes.
It is a good thing the parade wasn’t down Hastings Main Road as it is completely flooded out with sewage again today. Same thing in Worthing. But of course Fumbles would have made an excuse not to attend if it had been held there.
Who these people were fighting for. No one never told me that the Caribbean was at WAR with each other.
They weren’t world wars everyone was in it. Barbados was under the British rule right? Just like Canada etc
Okay I see. Because we were British they put my people to get killed. They were forced into the war or they volunteer to go and loose their lives like that.
Well if I was around at that time. No way fighting war for no British. They take us from Africa. Put us in slavery. And turned around and put us in the war to get killed.I tell you.
you need help
You should of gone and help the British in Iraq.
I don’t have no war with no one. Only ignorant people fighting war and they ain’t know what they are fighting for.
I Listened to the British prime recently. And he said that he was mislead by going to fight war in Iraq.
I am not fighting for a soul. I am speaking about me.who want to go and fight war go ahead. Listen what Donald Trump tell a lady recently. Your husband know what he was going to do.
Only ignorant people fighting war for another man country. I fighting for the country that I born in. Not another country. Who wants to get vex with me. That is una business. Go ahead and get gun solute.
Get gun solute when you 6 feet under. The British would take care of your family until every one dead.
You put a white person. That is good. Go and fight. They will give you a silver medal.
To insult the memory of people who felt that it was right to stand up to an evil regime hellbent on ruling the entire world under nazi ideals.. you are a special kind of messed up individual..
Who ever these people were fighting for. Should get compensate.
I would have watch on tv but forgot all about it. No one seems in the mood for anything these days. The country just seems to be liming along under the many stresses.
People don’t care about that anymore.
Jerome, Nathaniel.. et al speak for yourselves. Everything is politics in Barbados. If a horse goes missing it is the DLP fault. Why is it that you BLP people think that you and only you have the right to run this country? Why is it that you cannot respect the office of the Prime Minister? You mean just because someone has a different political orientation you say the worst things about them? This is destroying the country.
So sad, yet again in these comments racism rears it’s ugly head, how quick was the UK to send troops and aid to the Caribbean after the Hurricane, how much money is Barbados still getting from the EU, UK, and USA, war is a terrible thing but if we don’t fight against the Dictators of this world then we will all be over run with the likes of Hitler, Idi Amin, Mugabe and many many others, and when they’ve finished conquering the UK, Europe, America, Canada, Asia, Australia, India, then it will be the turn of the Island, which is why people from all Races, Colours, and Creeds joined in the fight, and will continue to do so, Slavery is a terrible terrible thing, and still continues today, but so is Genocide and that also continues today, so please please please think before you make sweeping comments about those who sacrificed everything so you can have the right to free speech and a relatively safe environment to live in
We Must Not Forget…
I see that we here would gladly surrender this island without a fight because we have no honor and we are just not patriotic ,that is why other Caribbean countries run over us ,we just lime on the blocks and seek hand outs from the government
Historic mistakes and evil forgotten is sure to be repeated
We must honour and respect the fallen. They paid the ultimate price irrespective of political preference
Remember most, if not all were not around to see the Blue Yellow Blue. Imagine if Adolf was successful
May they continue to RIP
lord of the flies carrying ah big head and ah big guts…
Every thing going on I Barbados right now have to do with politricks . It takes bus fare to get there, snow cones go up, people choosing the priority.
I saw de London original in White Hall. It was a really fitting tribute to the fallen and injured in the world wars an beyond. Prince Charles done well in laying the reef in her majesty’s, his mother’s place. However, she didn’t look amused and probably would’ve prefered to take part herself.
Hopefully I will find a video later on to see the celebrations in my 2nd home Barbados.
Roger Fitzgerald and Angus Benn many here just don’t get it!!!
@Angus Benn – I am 100% with you on this one. The blacks participated in ignorance in a lot of things even today. Things them had no right to be in. And people really need to stop trying to muzzle people when they talk about the atrocities done to black peoples and which is still continuing and labeling it as being racist. Some people will fool themselves and like scabs over wounds but that is to the good of no one. The white Jewish has for may years been claiming and remembering atrocities they said was done to them and no one steps up to silence them. Far from that they are well protected, and all speech on such must be sanitized. And maybe all this has nothing to do with politics but the fact that this people is just waking up from a nearly 400yr sleep to the ignorance of their ancestor.