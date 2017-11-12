Dwindling numbers for Remembrance Day parade

Members of the Barbados Defense Forde, Royal Barbados Police Force, the Barbados Legion, the Barbados Fire Service, the Barbados Prison Service, the Girl Guides and the Boy Scouts, the Barbados Red Cross Association and other uniformed groups all turned out for this morning’s Remembrance Day parade to pay their respects for the fallen servicemen and women.

Although a fair number of locals and tourists came out to view the proceedings, one member of the Barbados Legion said the numbers are falling.

“Last year before the 50th, things hyped up a bit but now things have dropped back down,” Lieutenant Colonel Vernon Gittens said.

The retired soldier reminisced that in previous years, the square was filled with throngs of patrons all attempting to get a glance at the parade. But he noted that in recent times the attendance has dwindled.

Nevertheless, he continues to honour the lives of the hundreds of soldiers who paved the way for Barbados’ development.

“The Remembrance Day parade gives me a chance to come and join my other former soldiers, remembering those who served from as early as World War One, who made a better life for us here today,” he told Barbados TODAY.

Following the arrival of the Acting Governor General Sir Philip Greaves, Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson, Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and Leader of the Opposition Mia Mottley, the order was given to salute the veterans.

After the customary firing of the canon, representatives from Parliament as well as embassy representative from the United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, Cuba and Venezuela paid their respects by laying wreaths at the cenotaph.