Body of missing police constable retrieved from the sea

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 38-year-old police constable Wallace Hayden Odain Greenidge of Four Hill, Indian Ground, St Peter.

Greenidge died sometime between Friday, November 10 and Sunday, November 12 in the area of the Animal Flower Cave, Connell Town, St Lucy.

He was one of two men who disappeared from the sea rocks in the area of the Animal Flower Cave sometime after 11 p.m. on Friday, November 10 after he and his 42-year-old friend went fishing.

Police and members of the Barbados Coast Guard commenced a search for the two missing men on Saturday.

Around 2:53 p.m. the body of a man was observed floating in the water in the area of the Animal Flower Cave. The body was retrieved from the water by members of the Barbados Coast Guard and was subsequently identified to be that of Greenidge.