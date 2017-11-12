Belmont Primary School to re-open tomorrow

The Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation has advised parents and guardians of pupils attending Belmont Primary School that the school will re-open tomorrow, Monday, November 13.

​The school, located at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael, was closed for two days last week because of an environmental problem in the area.

However, after conducting investigations, Education and Health officials are satisfied that classes can resume as normal from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education thanks the school’s staff, as well as parents and guardians, for their patience and understanding. (MR/BGIS)