St Philip woman missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Annika Rasheeda Grazette of Long Bay, St Philip.

She was last seen by her boyfriend Kirk Elcock on Monday, November 6 in the Nursery Drive Terminal, John Beckles Drive, St Michael. At the time she was wearing a black skirt and a white shirt and carrying a black leather bag.

Grazette is 5 ft 7” tall, medium build, light brown complexion, has a long face, small eyes and a small nose which is pierced once. She has a flat forehead, is full breasted, has drooping shoulders, long arms, and walks with an erect appearance. She has long braided hair, and her ears are pierced once.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the nearest police station.