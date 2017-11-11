Police constable and friend missing at sea
Police and members of the Barbados Coast Guard have launched a search for a 38-year-old police constable from St Peter and his 49-year-old friend from St Thomas, who disappeared off the rocks in the area of the Animal Flower Cave, Connell town, St Lucy, sometime after 11 p.m. on Friday, November 10.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the two friends, who would normally fish together, went fishing on the sea rocks.
Around 9 o’clock this morning, an employee of the Cave, on arrival at work, observed the fishing equipment on the rocks but did not see anyone.
An alarm was raised and a search launched for the two men.
Okay ! sorry to hear about this mishap and I wish them well , hope that they are found safe . My prayers go out to the families.
Already I know how the ” BLACK ROYAL ” Barbados Police Force and the ” very weak bajan media ” will describe the missing men . . . .
The usual ” black runaway slave ” description that they were taught by the British years ago as how to describe black people.
I hope this is not another one of those occasions where bodies are either recovered or never found.
This a dangerous love affair and I for the life of me do not understand why the men do not reflect on past happenings. This belief that it can’t happen to me just is not true. I have been doing it all the time and nothing ever happens. Well we all know what the old folks say.