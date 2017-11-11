Police constable and friend missing at sea

Police and members of the Barbados Coast Guard have launched a search for a 38-year-old police constable from St Peter and his 49-year-old friend from St Thomas, who disappeared off the rocks in the area of the Animal Flower Cave, Connell town, St Lucy, sometime after 11 p.m. on Friday, November 10.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two friends, who would normally fish together, went fishing on the sea rocks.

Around 9 o’clock this morning, an employee of the Cave, on arrival at work, observed the fishing equipment on the rocks but did not see anyone.

An alarm was raised and a search launched for the two men.