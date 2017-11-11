LIAT reinstating flights following industrial action
LIAT says it has recommenced flights and there are some changes in its schedule due to the industrial action which took place on Friday, November 10.
“LIAT is working to reinstate flights and passengers are reminded to check in two hours before scheduled departure,” the airline said in a statement.
Members of the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) had taken strike action over what the airline said was the union’s disagreement with a company decision.
Go ahead and keep shutting it down. The airline is broke.
That’s all that happens at LIAT , strike?
This always seems to catch LIAT management by surprise, doesn’t it? It’s almost as if the workforce is expected and obliged to work on no matter the abuses and contract violations. Everybody gets screwed, and then management blames the employees who went on strike… as if those are the ones who created the situation in the first place.
Tchah, man. When will the LIAT shareholders get professional management and stop putting the asylum in the care of the inmates? They want a well-run airline, but friends and family seem to be the only people they can ever find to appoint.
If the politics were removed and LIAT were run as a commercial operation, it is very reasonable to assume that for the past few decades no island would be paying any share at all.
As has been the norm for at least the last 50 years, LIAT has a Board of people who know nothing about aviation, far less a fast-moving regional airline, and has a top management who seem to know even less.
The current CEO is an accountant with ZERO prior experience in aviation – her professed “qualification” for the position is that she loves LIAT.
Bear in mind that in order to award her the position LIAT bypassed SEVERAL highly qualified and skilled CEOs who could have turned LIAT around, but in their interviews they were disqualified because they spoke that forbidden word “change”. Clearly the shareholder Prime Ministers gave strict orders that this long unbroken line of incompetence must continue, whatever the cost to taxpayers and inconvenience to passengers.
See those ATRs? Trinidad is now coming to grips at government level with the abysmal choice made at Caribbean Airlines management level in order ensure SOMEbody got a fat sweet pot full of kick-backs. To hell with the taxpayer, he got his and then moved on to soak the LIAT and BahamasAir taxpayers as well.
But in LIAT this particular instance is another example in a long line of examples of management not knowing, or not being interested in knowing, how their relationships with professional bodies are affected. Going by the LIALPA statement, this particular instance is a matter of refusing to follow protocol – and simple reason – and blundering ahead with their own timetable regardless of how it could affect the industrial harmony.
There is a single word that may describe the Board and management of LIAT for the 45 years I have been intimate with the airline, and that one word is “incompetence”.
And that one word has cost the LIAT shareholder taxpayers countless of hundreds of millions of US dollars over the decades.
LIAT is dead. Long live LIAT.
bim jim was liat not formed in 1974,hence the name liat1974 ltd?
in your 4th paragraph you quote “at least 50 years” and 2nd last you said you were imtimate with the airline for 45 years. Yes liat has plenty problems ,that is well known,but don’t try to influence others with misleading statements
Do people notice the difference when they have industrial action !!
mek dem HEAR LIALPA mek dem HEAR…………if it happen next week STRIKE AGAIN till dem HEAR!