LIAT reinstating flights following industrial action

LIAT says it has recommenced flights and there are some changes in its schedule due to the industrial action which took place on Friday, November 10.

“LIAT is working to reinstate flights and passengers are reminded to check in two hours before scheduled departure,” the airline said in a statement.

Members of the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) had taken strike action over what the airline said was the union’s disagreement with a company decision.